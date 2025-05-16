WATCH: Both subsea cables laid for project set to 'revolutionize Senegal’s power infrastructure'
May 16, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A joint venture of UK’s Enshore Subsea and Belgian Herbosch-Kiere has laid the two submarine cables for what is said to be a project that aims to revolutionize Senegal’s power infrastructure and provide sustainable electricity to millions of people.

The partners reported today, May 16, that the second of two 16-kilometer, 225 kV submarine cables between Cap des Biches and Bel Air was laid this week for the Senegal Power Compact project, completing the offshore connection across Gorée Bay.

The Dakar Marine Link joint venture is delivering onshore and offshore works for the two links on behalf of client MCA-Sénégal II under a $200 million contract won in 2023.

The cable was laid from the companies’ cable-laying vessel (CLV) CMOS Installer, with the operation including over a dozen vessels and complex marine coordination, Enshore Subsea said.

The Senegal Power Compact is a grant agreement between Senegal and the U.S., managed between MCA-Sénégal II and the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent U.S. government development agency.

The project is financed by the U.S.-based Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the Senegalese Government to contribute to the global fight against poverty.

Eiffage Sénégal is responsible for the onshore civil engineering works near Rive Bel Air, while Eiffage Énergie Systèmes is in charge of onshore cable installation.

