Oceaneering picks up subsea IMR and installation job for vessel in Gulf of Mexico

June 13, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore Projects Group (OPG), part of Texas-headquartered subsea engineering and applied technology player Oceaneering, has secured a vessel services agreement with an undisclosed operator for the use of a 12-year-old multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV) in the Gulf of Mexico.

MPSV Harvey Deep Sea; Source: Harvey Gulf International Marine

This assignment will be undertaken by the 2013-built MPSV Harvey Deep Sea, currently chartered by Oceaneering through February 2027. The ship is equipped with two Oceaneering Millennium work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Thanks to the vessel deal, the MPSV is expected to be deployed by the unnamed operator to perform subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) and installation services in the Gulf of Mexico.

Chris Dyer, OPG’s Senior Vice President, highlighted: “This award not only secures vessel backlog in the region but also allows us to optimize our equipment spreads and reduce scheduling uncertainty.

“We look forward to delivering critical subsea IMR and installation services to create value for our customer and further demonstrate our commitment to project execution that delivers safe, efficient, and high-quality results.”

The contract for the MPSV comes a month after Oceaneering won a long-term subsea job on BP’s gas field off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal.

The U.S. player, which saw a 13% uptick in annual revenue with $675 million in Q1 2025, recently revealed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) succession plan to replace its current CFO, who intends to step down from the role.

