Everllence, MEYER RE join forces to develop methanol retrofitting solutions

August 14, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

German engine manufacturer Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) and compatriot MEYER RE, an arm of the Meyer Group focused on sustainable maritime solutions, have shaken hands on an initiative to ‘advance’ methanol retrofitting systems.

Courtesy of Everllence

As divulged by the partners, the project will aim to cut down on the maritime industry’s carbon footprint while ensuring operational efficiency and compliance with strict environmental regulations.

To be specific, according to the German marine technology player, the initiative will see the engineering of a roadmap outlining the technical and operational steps needed for the transition to methanol as a primary fuel source.

This will reportedly include vessel retrofitting, infrastructure development for methanol refueling, as well as retrofitting of Everllence’s existing four-stroke engines. The purpose of this endeavor is described as “providing a practical and scalable solution” for shipping players transitioning toward more ecologically friendly fuel alternatives.

Speaking about this development, Henning Jongebloed, Head of Sales at MEYER RE, highlighted: “The challenges for cruise ships are substantial. Retrofitting cruise vessels is a relatively new concept, as these ships function like small cities with complex subsystems. A holistic approach is necessary – changing an engine or fuel alone is not enough. That’s why teaming up with experienced partners is crucial to ensuring that the entire system functions seamlessly, including energy production.”

Back in May 2024, MAN PrimeServ, Everllence’s after-sales brand, revealed that the company would start offering a retrofit package for the conversion of conventional four-stroke engines to dual-fuel methanol operation starting from 2025.

At the time, Stefan Eefting, Head of MAN PrimeServ Germany, shared that climate-neutral maritime transportation could only be accomplished using synthetic fuels, with green methanol acting as a particularly suitable option for four-stroke applications due to its energy density.

In regards to other engine types under Everllence’s belt, in May 2025, the company said that it was gearing up to deliver “the world’s most powerful” two-stroke methanol engine. The solution was being built by a Chinese licensee, CSSC-MES Diesel Co., Ltd. (CMD), a joint venture between China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China CSSC Holdings Ltd, and Japan’s Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, and was readied for handovers from June.

As per Everllence, the engines are bound for twelve 24,000 TEU container vessels, seven of which would join the fleet of Hong Kong-based Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), and five of which would be added to the roster of China’s COSCO Shipping Lines.

