Everllence runs “world’s first” ethanol-fueled two-stroke engine in Japan

September 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Germany’s engine manufacturer Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) has run a 90-bore liquid gas injection methanol (ME-LGIM) engine on ethanol, confirming its suitability for a new alternative fuel.

Courtesy of Everllence

Described as the world’s first, the running of the two-stroke engine on ethanol was conducted in Japan, building on the ME-LGIM platform, which was launched over a decade ago.

“The successful operation on ethanol means Everllence now has a fully operational engine with which to document ethanol capabilities,” the company stated.

Ole Pyndt Hansen, Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke R&D, Everllence , said: “The past few years have brought steadily growing interest in ethanol from the market. We always do our utmost to listen to these signals and have accordingly been carrying out the necessary design considerations for quite some time; this has provided us with a solid technical foundation. With this latest development, we now have the technical know-how from an actual running engine to take us to the next level. Our data confirms our earlier assumption that we could run our ME-LGIM engine on ethanol without issues.”

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at Everllence, added that the maritime industry now needs legislation in place that considers the case of ethanol as a viable fuel source as well as a requisite market demand.

Michael Petersen, Senior Vice President, Head of PrimeServ Denmark, Everllence, commented: “The successful conclusion of running in Japan means that we are now significantly closer to offering ethanol as retrofit product, especially on the S90 engines already equipped with ME-LGIM engine technology, just as our successful ME-GI, ME-LGIP and ME-LGIM retrofit offerings. As such we are eagerly awaiting further market input with regard to the viability of ethanol from commercial, application and bunkering perspectives.

“In general, introducing ethanol capability to retrofitted engines will bring those customers of ours wishing to pursue alcohol-burning engines – as their pathway to IMO-defined net-zero – to a similar technology-readiness and capability as those directly adopting from our existing engine portfolio.”

Everllence’s milestone comes on the heels of the launch of the Global Ethanol Association (GEA), a Switzerland-headquartered, independent, non-profit international organization, with its first program targeting the marine fuel sector.

GEA’s goal is to unite resources and expertise, foster cross-sector collaboration, and unlock new opportunities across emerging sectors while accelerating sustainability, innovation, and growth in established ethanol markets.

