Everllence methanol engines slated for Vale-chartered bulkers

September 25, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

German engine maker Everllence has received an order from China’s Qingdao Beihai shipyard to deliver ten methanol-powered engines to be installed on very large ore carriers (VLOCs) ordered by Shandong Shipping and Bohai Ocean Shipping for charter with Brazilian mining giant Vale.

As part of the order, Everllence will provide ten of its B&W 7G80ME-LGIM Mk 10.5 engines, each accompanied by its proprietary exhaust gas recirculation-trubocharger cut-out (EGRTC) system for Tier III NOx compliance.

Courtesy of Everllence

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence, said: “Over the years we have experienced a wave of ME-LGIM orders and it is encouraging to see prominent players demonstrating their decarbonisation credentials in taking these vessels on charter. In a multi-fuel future, we expect methanol to figure prominently across all vessel segments and these newbuildings will be capable of trading carbon-neutrally when powered by green methanol.”

Christian Ludwig, Head of Sales and Promotion, Everllence, added: “With more than 230 orders and over 600,000 running hours accumulated whilst running on methanol, the ME-LGIM engine has proven itself and become the de facto industry standard for the methanol propulsion of large merchant-marine vessels.

“As the engines are readily available and methanol dual-fuel types have a lower capital outlay compared to other, alternative fuel-propulsion solutions for ships, we fully expect to add even more orders within the bulk-carrier segment in the near future.”

Four of the 325,000 dwt vessels that will feature these engines were ordered by Shandong Shipping at the end of 2023 at a price $130 million for each ship.

The Capesize ore carrier quartet is scheduled for delivery between January and April 2027.

Upon completion, the vessels will immediately go out on charter to Vale, carrying iron ore from Brazil to China.

