Export cable surveys tick up at Sofia offshore wind project

July 29, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro is set to deploy metocean equipment to support the planning of the export cable laying operations at the Sofia offshore wind project in August.

Diving support vessel Curtis Marshall will be used for the work scheduled to begin on or around 3 August.

The equipment will be deployed for a period of between six and 12 weeks.

According to the project’s notice to marines, the environmental investigation at the export cable corridor and array area were expected to begin from 27 July and take place for approximately two weeks.

Sofia, the largest project in innogy’s development portfolio, will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines located 165km off the North East coast on Dogger Bank.

The 1.4 GW wind farm is expected to enter onshore construction early next year, with commissioning scheduled for 2026.