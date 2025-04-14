An evening photo of Prysmian's vessel Leonardo da Vinci
Prysmian wraps up export cable work at Sofia offshore wind farm

Prysmian wraps up export cable work at Sofia offshore wind farm

Business Developments & Projects
April 14, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Prysmian has completed the installation and HV testing of the export subsea cables that connect the Sofia offshore wind farm to the UK mainland.

Prysmian via LinkedIn

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm comprises more than 440 kilometers of ±320 kV offshore export cables with XLPE insulation, manufactured in Prysmian’s Pikkala plant in Finland, and 15 kilometers of ±320 kV onshore cables with P-Laser insulation made in the company’s Gron plant in France.

The Italy-headquartered cable supplier has delivered the export cable connection for the Sofia project under a contract signed with the developer RWE back in 2021.

Prysmian started installing the export cables in 2023 using its Leonardo da Vinci vessel. This also marked the start of the offshore construction of the 1.4 GW wind farm, whose export cable link runs from the offshore converter platform to a landfall point 220 kilometers away in Redcar, Teesside.

Offshore construction at the Sofia project site, 195 kilometers off the UK coast, is still underway, with more than half of the monopiles installed and the first wind turbines now also in place.

The 1.4 GW project, which will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines, is expected to be commissioned in 2026, when it will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million UK homes.

