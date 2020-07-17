Export cables installed at CTGNE Yangjiang Shapa Phase 1 offshore wind project

Ningbo Orient Cable (NBO) has completed the installation of the export cable at the China Three Gorges New Energy (CTGNE) Yangjiang Shapa Phase 1 offshore wind project.

According to NBO, the installation of two 220kV export cables was finished after 14 months and now the offshore engineering team is installing the 35kV inter-array cables.

Seven circuits have been completed and the rest is expected to be done before the end of this year.

CTGNE Yangjiang Shapa Phase 1 comprises 55 5.5 MW turbines and is Three Gorges Group’s first wind project off the Guangdong Province.

The 300 MW wind farm, also known as Yangxi Shapa Phase 1, produced first power in November 2019.

It is part of a larger offshore wind project which once fully commissioned will have an installed capacity of over 1 GW.