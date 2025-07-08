Final design unveiled for Port of Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct project

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
July 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, joined by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sharon Claydon, and Port of Newcastle’s CEO, Craig Carmody, has unveiled the final design of the Clean Energy Precinct (CEP) project, marking a step toward positioning the site as a hub for future clean energy production and export.

Courtesy of Port of Newcastle

As disclosed, the dedicated 220-hectare CEP is expected to enable the production, storage, distribution, and export of clean energy such as green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The project is said to be one of two key developments in the Australian port’s 2030 diversification strategy. Reportedly, the idea is to create the “port of the future” that will position Newcastle and the Hunter Region as a hub for future clean energy products and technologies.

The front-end engineering design (FEED) and environmental impact statements (EIS) studies, which are underway, are due for completion at the end of 2025, and according to Port of Newcastle’s CEO, have informed the design and concept planning approvals, along with input from the community and Traditional Owner consultations. These approvals are expected to allow for expediated construction of the different production facilities.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, commented: “The Hunter has been an industrial and economic powerhouse for decades, making the Port of Newcastle an ideal location for a Clean Energy Precinct that can support decarbonisation of heavy industry and connect Australia’s renewable resources to the world. The Albanese Labor Government is supporting industrial regions like the Hunter to take advantage of the economic and job opportunities that come with reliable renewable energy.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon, stated: “This is a defining moment for Newcastle – a city that has helped power the nation for generations is preparing to power the future with clean energy. It’s hard to imagine a more powerful symbol of our region’s transformation – land once earmarked for a coal terminal will now be at the forefront of the global clean energy transition. This masterplan lays the groundwork for thousands of jobs in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy exports. From coal to clean energy, this is what a transition looks like. Thoughtful, strategic, and grounded in the strengths of our region and our people.”

Port of Newcastle’s CEO, Craig Carmody, said: “The final design for the Clean Energy Precinct is an important milestone in the project and for the future of clean energy in the Hunter region. This is the design that Port of Newcastle is offering global clean energy production companies and directs the planning approvals the Port will be seeking. We are building for the future of our region, city, and port. As the design shows, we can accommodate different forms of clean energy, including ammonia and hydrogen. Port of Newcastle has always said we are agnostic when it comes to the type of clean energy produced at the Port’s Clean Energy Precinct.”

“Our job is to ensure that, when coal finally declines, we still have energy from the Hunter and Newcastle to export to the world. This design proves this goal can be achieved. We have received strong international interest in occupying these sites, particularly from partners in Germany, Japan and South Korea. This level of global engagement demonstrates the confidence that leading economies have in Port of Newcastle’s vision and Australia’s potential as a clean energy powerhouse. Alongside Port of Newcastle’s other strategic diversification projects, the CEP will ensure Port of Newcastle remains a resilient, future-focused gateway for Australia’s trade and energy needs.”

It is worth mentioning that in early 2025, Port of Newcastle signed a formal advisory agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to advance the CEP project. It is understood that the agreement will enable the port to draw upon MHI’s knowledge and experience in the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen and ammonia, providing insight to support the FEED studies.

Related Article

