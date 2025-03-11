Port of Newcastle strengthens ties with MHI to advance Clean Energy Precinct project

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
March 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Australia’s Port of Newcastle has signed a formal advisory agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to advance its Clean Energy Precinct (CEP) project.

Courtesy of Port of Newcastle

The agreement, which builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2023, will, reportedly, enable the port to draw upon MHI’s knowledge and expertise in the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen and ammonia, providing insight to support the CEP’s front end engineering design (FEED) studies, which are currently underway.

As disclosed, the studies cover electrical infrastructure, water services, general infrastructure, storage, berth infrastructure and pipelines to berth. They are funded by the A$100 million ($66.89 million) grant for hydrogen readiness from the Commonwealth Government and administered by the NSW Government.

Craig Carmody, Port of Newcastle’s CEO, said that “being able to tap into the wealth of expertise MHI possesses is going to be incredibly valuable in informing the future site layout, enablement and design of the Clean Energy Precinct,” adding: “MHI’s Takasago Hydrogen Park is the first in the world that can validate the full value chain of hydrogen from production to power and we will be able to utilise the knowledge MHI has in relation to chemical plant projects, including the production and handling of hydrogen, ammonia synthesis and storage, to best position the CEP, the Port and the Hunter Region for success as a future global hydrogen hub.”

Takehiko Kikuchi, Senior Fellow and Chief Regional Officer for Asia Pacific & India at MHI, commented: “We appreciate the invitation from the Port of Newcastle to be an advisor for the Port’s common user facility development in the Clean Energy Precinct. It’s an honour for us to be able to contribute to the project leveraging our technical expertise and experience in the hydrogen and ammonia value chain. We are looking forward to supporting the Port of Newcastle team.”

Sharon Claydon, Federal Member for Newcastle, remarked: “The Clean Energy Precinct is a major economic catalyst for our region and this Advisory Agreement will ensure that Newcastle continues to lead in the production, storage, and export of clean energy products and technology. Newcastle has powered Australia for generations and this project makes sure we will continue to do so for generations to come, as we lead the transition to net zero.”

To note, the dedicated 220-hectare CEP is expected to enable the production, storage, distribution and export of clean energy such as green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The project is one of two key developments in the Australian port’s 2030 diversification strategy. The idea is to create the “port of the future” that will position Newcastle and the Hunter Region as a hub for future clean energy products and technologies.

