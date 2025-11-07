Back to overview
Port of Newcastle taps HPC to drive Clean Energy Precinct project forward

Port of Newcastle taps HPC to drive Clean Energy Precinct project forward

Business Developments & Projects
November 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Australia’s Port of Newcastle has appointed German port and logistics consultancy HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to develop a final business case for its Clean Energy Precinct (CEP) project.

Credit: Port of Newcastle

As disclosed, HPC will assess the market and business potential for green ammonia production, storage, and export at the CEP site. Specifically, the consultancy’s remit is to translate the vision into a commercially viable plan, identifying market opportunities, partnerships, and investment models aligned with global hydrogen demand.

Craig Carmody, CEO of Port of Newcastle, said: “Developing a final business case that reflects stronger Australia-Europe energy links is essential to realising our clean‑energy vision. It builds on our partnerships, including the Port of Hamburg agreement for a green shipping corridor, and will give us the insights needed to attract investment and guide infrastructure funding through schemes like H2Global. This is about applying commercial discipline to achieve our Net Zero 2040 commitment.”

Christina Prieser, Associate Partner at HPC, commented: “Port of Newcastle is writing the next chapter of its history, and we’re excited to contribute. Our role is to help structure the business case in a way that balances ambition with commercial logic – looking at how green ammonia could fit into future transport flows, where market demand might emerge, and what it takes to move from potential to practical next steps.”

To note, CEP is a clean energy value chain project that reportedly spans 220 hectares of redeveloped industrial land in Newcastle. Backed by A$100 million ($66.89 million) in federal government funding, it is expected to cut around 660,000 tonnes of domestic and 1 million tonnes of export carbon emissions each year, with green ammonia shipped to international markets.

The project is said to be one of two key developments in the Australian port’s 2030 diversification strategy. As revealed, the idea is to create the “port of the future” that will position Newcastle and the Hunter Region as a hub for future clean energy products and technologies.

