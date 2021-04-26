Finnlines’ 1st hybrid RoRo ship launched in China

April 26, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

The first of three hybrid roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels ordered by Finnish shipping company Finnlines was launched at the Nanjing Jinling shipyard on 26 April 2021.

Photo: Finnlines

The launching of Finneco 1 represents an important milestone in Finnlines’ EUR 0.5 billion green newbuilding programme which includes two eco-efficient roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) vessels in addition to the three hybrid RoRo vessels.

These three hybrid RoRo vessels will start operating under the Finnish flag. In total, 20 Finnlines’ vessels will sail under the Finnish flag after the new ships commence operation. These vessels play a vital role in ensuring the smooth supply of goods to Finland and provide regular sea connections from Finland to Sweden and Finland to Continental Europe and Great Britain, according to Finnlines.

As informed, the 17,400 dwt Finneco I will be heading on the Finnlines’ Biscay–North Sea–Baltic Sea service at the turn of the year.

The second and third vessels in the series, Finneco II and Finneco III, are planned to be delivered in 2022.

The new vessels will be 238 metres long, 34 metres wide and will have a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane metres. Additionally, car decks have a capacity of 5,800 square metres and about 520 TEU on the weather deck. Consequently, each of the new vessels can carry about 300 trailers, 150 cars and 500 sea containers per sailing. In comparison to the company’s currently largest RoRos, Breeze series vessel, the cargo capacity will increase by 38%.

Finnlines new ultra-green vessels will provide several energy-saving solutions for a greener future. Lithium-ion battery systems will allow zero-emission port visits as well as modern two-stroke engines, emission abatement systems, solar panels and an innovative air lubrication system will cut emissions further.

“Our eco-sustainable new vessels will serve our customers, and communities where we operate, long into the future. More than ever, our economies rely on dependable transport links and we are committed to ensure vital sea freight operations in a sustainable way,” Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines, commented.