Work starts on Finnlines’ 3rd hybrid RoRo

December 16, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

An illustration of the Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessel; Image by Finnlines

The Nanjing Jinling shipyard in China cut the steel for the third hybrid Ro-Ro vessel owned by Finnlines, Grimaldi’s RoRo and passenger company, earlier today.

Furthermore, the keel laying of the first hybrid Ro-Ro took place on the same day.

The new vessels are part of Finnlines’ ongoing € 500-million ($ 610 million) newbuilding programme, which includes two eco-efficient Ro-Pax vessels in addition to the three hybrid Ro-Ro vessels.



Keel laying; Image courtesy: Finnlines

The newbuildings will feature lithium-ion battery systems, enabling zero-emission port visits as well as modern two-stroke engines, emission abatement systems, solar panels and air lubrication systems.

The new hybrid vessels, Finneco I, Finneco II and Finneco III are expected to be delivered during 2021–2022.

“In the past years, we have steered investments to sustainable development. We have invested in energy efficiency and green technologies and our newbuilding programme focuses on many energy-saving features,” says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.

“These world’s most environmentally friendly ro-ro vessels, and our entire newbuilding programme will continue to implement our sustainable strategy. In the future, we are able to meet the needs of our customers and society even better and continue to guarantee high-quality sea transport services.”

Hybrid Ro-Ro vessels, work in progress: