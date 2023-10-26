First Dutch large-scale CCS project to sport MAN technology

October 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Just shortly after Allseas was awarded a contract for the project, MAN Energy Solutions secured work for the first large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Netherlands.

Source: MAN ES

MAN Energy Solutions will deliver three integrally-geared compressor trains (IGC) for the Porthos (Port of Rotterdam CO2 Transport Hub and Offshore Storage) project.

The company’s scope of work covers the delivery of three RG 28-6 type compressor trains with an order for two additional units intended at a later stage.

The compressor trains will be located at a station on Maasvlakte, the man-made, western extension to Europoort. There, the CO2 will be compressed to different discharge pressure levels – to a maximum of 180 bar – with each compressor handling up to 250 tons of CO2 per hour.

Part of the scope includes a dynamic process simulation, which will allow the compressor system to be operated to its fullest potential in terms of process efficiency, MAN ES said.

From the compressor station, a 22-kilometer pipeline will transport the CO2 in gaseous form to the P18-A platform in the North Sea where the CO2 will be pumped into the exhausted P18 gas fields 3,200 to 3,500 meters below the seafloor, which have CO2 storage capacity of around 37 million tons.

“We are extremely proud to be part of this pioneering project aimed at reducing CO2 emissions. Not only will Porthos play a vital role in propelling the Netherlands toward achieving net-zero emissions, the project is also innovative in its approach that aims at establishing a CO2 transport and storage infrastructure serving multiple companies,” said Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions.

“Such game-changing initiatives are crucial in advancing CCS efforts and effectively reducing emissions that are hard to abate.”

Allseas is in charge of constructing the subsea pipeline for the Porthos CO2 storage project.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority, Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) and N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie are jointly conducting the Porthos project, recognized by the EU as a Project of Common Interest (PCI).

Porthos aims to store 2.5 million tons of CO2 annually in exhausted natural gas reservoirs under the North Sea, which will be sourced from various companies in the Rotterdam port area. Over a 15-year timeline, a total of 37 million tons of CO2 is expected to be permanently stored.

With the final investment decision reached earlier this month, Porthos announced it would award contracts required to realize the project.

The system is expected to be operational by 2026.