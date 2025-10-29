Back to overview
First export cable in at China’s new 1 GW offshore wind farm

October 29, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Fulan Offshore Engineering’s cable-laying barge (CLB) Ai Lan Yi Hao (AL-1) has completed the installation of the first circuit of the 500 kV export cable for the Yangjiang Fanshi 1 offshore wind farm in Guangdong, China.

Fulan Offshore Engineering via LinkedIn

The 1,176 MW offshore wind project, developed by CGN Wind Energy, includes two circuits of 500 kV export cable between the offshore substation and the interim compensation station, with the length of each circuit about 80 kilometers, according to a social media post by Fulan Offshore. The company says this broke the record of the longest 500 kV AC subsea cable in the industry and set a new benchmark for the deep-water development vision for China’s domestic offshore wind market.

For Fulan Offshore, this is the first time to install a 500 kV HVAC subsea cable, the company highlighted.

With the first export cable in, the second circuit has been loaded onto a cable-laying vessel with a more powerful DP2 system to handle the severe conditions in the winter season, Fulan Offshore said on October 29 and added that the goal for the project is to reach commissioning before the end of 2025.

The Yangjiang Fanshi 1 offshore wind farm is being built in the South China Sea, off Nanpeng Island, Yangjiang City.

CGN Wind Energy is also building Yangjiang Fanshi 2, a 1 GW offshore wind farm next to the first phase. For the second project, ZTT recently delivered the first batch of 500 kV three-core AC subsea cables.

The offshore construction on Yangjiang Fanshi 2 is expected to begin in 2025, with commercial operation anticipated in 2029.

