ZTTSC Yangjiang Fanshi II
Back to overview
Home Offshore Wind ZTT delivers first batch of submarine cables for China’s 1 GW offshore wind project

ZTT delivers first batch of submarine cables for China’s 1 GW offshore wind project

Business Developments & Projects
September 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ZTT Submarine Cable & System (ZTTSC) has delivered the first batch of 500 kV three-core AC submarine cables for the Yangjiang Fanshi II Offshore Wind Farm in China.

Source: ZTT Submarine Cable & System via LinkedIn

According to the company, the production process integrated smart manufacturing lines, industrial robots, smart warehousing, and AI-based inspection to achieve end-to-end digital quality control.

ZTTSC completed manufacturing in four months, setting a new record for a 500 kV cable delivery, said the Chinese company.

In April 2025, ZTTSC won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the 1 GW Yangjiang Fanshi II Offshore Wind Farm.

Developed and owned by CGN Wind Energy Limited, the project is planned to be built in the South China Sea, Guangdong, China.

The offshore construction is expected to begin in 2025, with commercial operation anticipated in 2029.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles