First for Petrobras as it puts Strohm’s thermoplastic composite pipe to test

July 16, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) producer Strohm has completed the first field trials with Brazilian oil & gas giant Petrobras for its TCP design, performed at water depths of approximately 1,500 metres offshore Brazil.

Source: Strohm

According to Strohm, the testing and engineering assessments were conducted in the Campos Basin last month and have demonstrated the pipe’s performance under real-world conditions as well as ease of installation, using the same standard flexible pipe installation vessels already part of Petrobras’ fleet.

The trials ensured the product meets both industry standards and the unique conditions of the Brazilian market, testing the TCP using the same methodologies and standards as conventional flexible pipes.

“This successful phase marks the culmination of a remarkable collaboration between Petrobras and Strohm throughout the last few months and the field trial results are proof of the innovation and quality that TCP brings to the industry. The technology has the potential to transform the global deepwater market and unlocks a huge potential for us in Brazil,” said Renato Bastos, VP Brazil at Strohm.

“This is the first offshore trial for Petrobras to include thermoplastic composite pipes, and it’s a testament to our companies’ longstanding relationship. The success of the field trial paves the way for wider adoption of our technology in the country, keeping us on track to fulfil our commitment to becoming the leading composite pipe supplier to Petrobras, as well as preparing for local production.”

The pipe’s robustness and ease of installation were assessed, including crushing and deep immersion performance (DIP) tests, as well as subsea first and second-end vertical connection tests. As part of the process, the pipe was installed in a catenary configuration in which it was kept for 24 hours to assess its behaviour under normal operational conditions.

The Dutch company noted that the tested TCP was suitable for post-salt wells and the results provided valuable learnings that will support the qualification of TCPs for pre-salt applications. Since the technology is resistant to stress corrosion cracking caused by CO2, one of the major challenges in the area, it shows strong potential as a definitive solution for the pre-salt cluster offshore Brazil.

“This is an important milestone of our Subsea Industrialization Program in which Strohm is a key partner. This result strongly contributes to accelerate the installation of a new plant in Brazil bringing not only technological advances, but also competitiveness, an increase in local content, and cost reduction for Petrobras’ projects,” said Gustavo Calazans, Subsea Engineering General Manager at Petrobras.

“As the largest flexible pipe consumer in the world and with a strong demand forecast in the coming years, we welcome Strohm’s entry into the Brazilian market with great expectations.”

