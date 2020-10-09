First foundation in place at Hornsea Two offshore wind farm

October 9, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

The first out of the total of 165 monopile foundations has been installed at the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm site in the UK, according to social media updates from Ørsted.

The milestone comes around a week after the jacket foundation for the wind farm’s offshore substation was installed.

DEME’s jack-up vessel Innovation has been deployed to place the wind turbine monopile foundations, with the monopiles fabricated by EEW and the transition pieces delivered by Bladt Industries (135) and EEW Special Pipe Constructions (30).

The 1.4 GW Hornsea Two project, scheduled to be commissioned in 2022, will comprise 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines, an offshore substation and a reactive compensation station (RCS).

The offshore wind farm is being built in the waters some 89 kilometres north-east of Grimsby and will become the biggest operational offshore wind farm in the world, producing enough electricity to supply over 1.3 million homes in the UK with green energy.