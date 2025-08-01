Back to overview
First LNG-ready LR2 Aframax delivered to Performance Shipping

August 1, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Greek tanker owner Performance Shipping has taken delivery of its first LNG-ready LR2 Aframax newbuild from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in China.

The vessel named P. Massport is a 114,000 dwt Tier III product/crude oil tanker.

It is the first of three LNG-ready, scrubber-fitted LR2 Aframaxes to be delivered between the third quarter of 2025 and early 2026 to Performance Shipping.

The company has secured five-year charter contracts with Clearlake Shipping, a subsidiary of Gunvor Group, for all three vessels.

Following the naming and delivery ceremony, P. Massport was handed over to the charterer.

Andreas Michalopoulos, CEO of Performance Shipping, commented: “This marks the kick-off of a series of newbuilding tanker deliveries for Performance Shipping Inc., which will see the addition of two further sister LR2 Aframax vessels through early 2026 and an LR1 tanker in early 2027. Together, these modern vessels form a core part of the Company’s strategic fleet expansion and renewal plan.

“We are proud to introduce this state-of-the-art tanker to our fleet and honored to commence this charter with Clearlake Shipping. We would also like to express our appreciation to Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, one of the world’s leading shipyards, for their outstanding craftsmanship and technical expertise in building this high-specification vessel. We wholeheartedly wish the M/T P. Massport and her crew fair winds and calm seas.”

