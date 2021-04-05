First Turkish-flagged FSRU nearing the destination

April 5, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Ertuglrul Gazi, the first Turkish-flagged floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), will enter Turkey waters in April.

Courtesy of Botas

Turkish oil and gas pipeline operator BOTAŞ ordered the construction of a FSRU from Hyundai Heavy Industries back in 2018. The FSRU ship has been named after the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Ertugrul Gazi completed sea trials in mid-March and is currently sailing in the Indian Ocean, heading for the Suez Canal, according to shipping data provided by VesselsValue.

The vessel will operate at the Gulf of Saros, in the northwest of Turkey.

Fatih Dönmez , Turkey’s energy and natural resources minister, announced via social media the arrival of the FSRU in Turkish waters within the month of April.

The vessel can store 170,000 cubic metres of LNG, equivalent to 102 million cubic metres in gas form, and has a regasification capacity of 28 million cubic metres per day.

This FRSU will be the third present in the coutry, joining the one in Hatay, and the other, privately-owned, in İzmir.