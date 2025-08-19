Fleetzero taps Glosten to design ‘world’s longest-range’ hybrid electric vessel

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
August 19, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Modular marine batteries developer and maker Fleetzero has commissioned naval architecture company Glosten to design what is expected to be the world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel.

As disclosed, Fleetzer and Glosten have been working on the retrofit a lightering support vessel (LSV) owned and operated by AET, a petroleum arm of Malaysia’s shipowner MISC.

The project will retrofit the vessel with Fleetzero’s plug-in hybrid-electric propulsion system. Once the conversion is completed, the vessel will run primarily on battery power.

With the vessel design already underway, Fleetzero and Glosten intend to transition into detailed
engineering in the coming months, with construction expected to begin in mid-2026.

Operating primarily on battery power, the converted vessel is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by around 82% compared to conventional LSVs on a tank-to-wake basis, AET explained.

This will help avoid 1,220 tonnes of GHG, reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs, while maintaining safety standards, Fleetzero and AET estimate.

“This vessel will be a major milestone—not just for us, but for the entire industry,” said Steven Henderson, CEO of Fleetzero. “Partnering with Glosten allows us to showcase how our propulsion technology can enable economical, cleaner, and more efficient operations, while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in shipping.”

“We’re excited to support Fleetzero in transforming this vessel,” added Morgan Fanberg, CEO & President of Glosten. “It’s a bold move toward the next generation of marine technology, and exactly the kind of advancement we’re proud to support.”

