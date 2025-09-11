ABS
ABS, University of Michigan, SIT and Sea Forrest join forces on maritime electrification and battery safety

Collaboration
September 11, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Representatives from US classification society ABS, University of Michigan, Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Singapore-based propulsion solutions provider Sea Forrest Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore batteries and electrification in maritime applications.

Courtesy of ABS

As informed, the agreement establishes a cooperative framework for the organizations to collaborate on academic and scientific projects related to battery technologies and electrification capabilities, with activities to include the development of publications and reports along with joint research projects and workshops.

“Electrification is a key technology in the industry that offers tangible benefits in marine and offshore operations, supporting advancements in efficiency and regulatory compliance. ABS is proud to work with leading research institutions like the University of Michigan and Singapore Institute of Technology, as well as forward-thinking innovators such as Sea Forrest, to strengthen maritime safety around these important technologies,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, commented.

“This collaboration spans the globe and unites three sectors that are essential to advancing maritime electrification—academia, industry, and technology development—and we’re looking forward to creating a pathway to move promising ideas from the lab to the marketplace,” Karen A. Thole, the Robert J. Vlasic Dean of Engineering at the University of Michigan, said.

“This MOU reflects our shared commitment to accelerate maritime electrification. Together with ABS, the University of Michigan and Singapore Institute of Technology, we’re setting a new standard for marinized batteries – faster approvals, uncompromised safety, and a critical step towards enabling mass adoption of clean energy solutions for maritime decarbonization,” George Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Sea Forrest Technologies, stated.

“This collaboration allows SIT to leverage our research expertise and partner with global leaders and innovators in advancing maritime electrification. It provides valuable learning and research opportunities for our students and faculty. By bridging education, research, and industry application, SIT is committed to nurturing talent and co-developing safe and practical solutions that will support the sector’s transition towards a more sustainable future,” Bernard Nee, Deputy President (Industry & Community), SIT, added.

In other news, modular marine batteries developer and maker Fleetzero recently commissioned naval architecture company Glosten to design what is expected to be the world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel.

The duo has been working on the retrofit of a lightering support vessel (LSV) owned and operated by AET, a petroleum arm of Malaysia’s shipowner MISC. The project will retrofit the vessel with Fleetzero’s plug-in hybrid-electric propulsion system. Once the conversion is completed, the vessel will run primarily on battery power.

