Flex LNG secures new charter deal for Flex Freedom

May 21, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Norwegian pure-play LNG carrier company Flex LNG has secured a new charter deal for the 173,4000-cbm Flex Freedom.

Courtesy of Flex LNG

The company noted on Friday that the vessel has been chartered to “an LNG portfolio player”.

In its quarterly report, Flex LNG said that Flex Freedom is chartered for a minimum firm period of either three or five years.

The vessel has already been committed to an Asian-based energy company on a fixed rate charter deal.

After the deal expires in the first or second quarter of 2022, Flex Freedom will commence its new deal.

Flex LNG added that the charterer will declare the firm period in the third quarter of 2021.

The charterer has the option to extend the period by an additional two years bringing the total period to five or seven years.

Following the delivery of the two newbuilds in January 2021, the company has twelve vessels on the water, with one remaining newbuild, Flex Vigilant, scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2021.