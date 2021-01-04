Flex LNG takes delivery of its eleventh newbuild

January 4, 2021, by sanjapekic

Flex LNG, a pure-play LNG carrier company, has kicked off 2021 with the expansion of its fleet.

Through its social media channels, Flex LNG informed it has taken delivery of Flex Freedom, the company’s eleventh newbuild.

The newbuild was built by the South Korean yard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and delivered on 1 January 2021.

Flex Freedom is a 173,400 cubic meter LNG carrier with full reliquefaction and dual compressor ME-GI engine configuration.

The company added that Flex Volunteer and Flex Vigilant, its remaining newbuilds on order, are scheduled for delivery later in 2021. This will push the company’s fleet amount to 13 vessels on the water.

The company finds the name Flex Freedom to be very appropriate for these times, as the hopes are that the Covid-19 vaccines will make the freer movement of crew possible in the New Year.