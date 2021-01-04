Flex LNG takes delivery of its eleventh newbuild
Flex LNG, a pure-play LNG carrier company, has kicked off 2021 with the expansion of its fleet.
Through its social media channels, Flex LNG informed it has taken delivery of Flex Freedom, the company’s eleventh newbuild.
The newbuild was built by the South Korean yard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and delivered on 1 January 2021.
Flex Freedom is a 173,400 cubic meter LNG carrier with full reliquefaction and dual compressor ME-GI engine configuration.
The company added that Flex Volunteer and Flex Vigilant, its remaining newbuilds on order, are scheduled for delivery later in 2021. This will push the company’s fleet amount to 13 vessels on the water.
The company finds the name Flex Freedom to be very appropriate for these times, as the hopes are that the Covid-19 vaccines will make the freer movement of crew possible in the New Year.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 17 days ago
Flex LNG newbuild set for delivery in January 2021
Flex LNG, the shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, has announced the date of ...Posted: 17 days ago
-
Posted: 13 hours ago
Minerva takes delivery of LNG newbuild from DSME
The Greek shipping company Minerva, led by Andreas Martinos, has taken delivery of its LNG carrier n...Posted: 13 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Flex LNG takes delivery of Flex Amber
Flex LNG, the shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, has taken delivery of Flex...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Flex LNG takes delivery of Flex Resolute
Flex LNG, the shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, has expanded its fleet wit...Posted: 4 months ago