Fortescue eyes 1st green ammonia-fuelled vessel by end of 2022

November 11, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), a subsidiary of Australian iron ore company Fortescue Metals Group, has revealed plans to convert its vessel MMA Leveque to run on green ammonia by the end of the next year, to speed up the firm’s decarbonization path.

The project will be conducted in collaboration with compatriot marine and subsea service provider MMA Offshore Limited. The 75-meter-long ship will be upgraded over the next 12 months so it can run almost totally on green ammonia.

“This vessel will show the shipping industry the power of a vessel fueled by green ammonia in real world conditions,” FFI Chairman Andrew Forrest revealed. He also called for a net-zero 2040 target to be embraced by the entire shipping industry during an address for “Transport Day” at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

“We are investing heavily in research and development to transform our trains, trucks and ships on the road, rail and sea with zero pollution fuels as soon as possible. It is world-leading technology and will assist in providing the shipping industry with the practical know-how to decarbonise completely,” Forrest emphasized.

Last month, Fortescue Metals Group unveiled its plans to convert its existing fleet to run on green ammonia and adopt it in new vessel construction to push up decarbonization efforts.

To achieve this target, Fortescue is focused on achieving a number of initiatives including converting its existing fleet of eight 260,000 tonne capacity ore carriers to run on green ammonia and use that fuel to power future newbuilds.

Green ammonia has been identified as one of the key alternatives to fossil fuels in the shipping’s pathway toward becoming carbon neutral. According to the predictions from the International Energy Agency (IEA), it will account for around 45% of global energy demand for shipping in 2050.