Founder Adolfo Utor takes sole ownership of Baleària

October 21, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Adolfo Utor, president and founder of the Spanish LNG ferry operator Baleària, takes control of 100 per cent of the shares of the shipping company.

Courtesy of Baleària

Until now, Adolfo Utor owned 57.5 per cent while the Matutes group owned 42.5 per cent of the company‘s shares.

Following several months of negotiation, the partners have agreed to end their deal that lasted more than 17 years. After reaching the agreement, Adolfo Utor took control of 100 per cent of the company of which he founded.

On the other hand, the Matutes group will focus on its hotel core business, the statement said.

The ferry operator’s commitment to the environment is evident as it is the first operator in Spain to power all its vessels with LNG. Its Eleanor Roosevelt is the world’s longest high-speed catamaran and the first fast LNG-fueled ferry.

Recently, Baleària has started LNG propulsion conversion of the Hedy Lamarr ferry. With this, it will have nine vessels that can navigate on LNG. Of these, the six are retrofits and another three are newbuilds.