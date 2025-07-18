Back to overview
Home Green Marine French port adopts dynaCERT’s hydrogen-based technology to cut emissions

Ports & Logistics
July 18, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The French Port of Rochefort-Tonnay-Charentes has deployed Canadian dynaCERT’s hydrogen-based technology, HydraGEN, for the first time on a crane in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from port tools, machinery, and equipment.

Credit: Port Charente Atlantique

HydraGEN technology, an aftermarket unit which produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand through an electrolysis system, is said to represent an investment of €58,000 by the port.

As disclosed, it was deployed on the first crane on July 1, 2025, and is expected to be installed on four other cranes before the end of the year.

It is understood that to validate the use of the system, the port has been conducting tests since December 2024. Reportedly, they consisted of measuring emissions when using the crane with the technology and without, as well as comparing results. Ultimately, the port concluded that the use of HydraGEN contributes to a reduction in GHG emissions.

Gérard Pons, President of the Rochefort-Tonnay-Charente Commercial Port Joint Association, stated: “With this choice, we are reducing our environmental footprint and saving fuel. The Port, thus becoming more competitive, is looking to the future and is consistent with the desire to maintain a cutting-edge Port, attractive to businesses and investors. This system is not just a technical improvement; it reflects our vision for a Rochefort focused on the future.”

Jim Payne, Chairman and CEO of dynaCERT, commented: “The entire team at dynaCERT, along with dynaCERT GmbH team in Europe is very pleased to see the progress of IPMD, our French distributor in Europe, along with the acceptance of our HydraGEN™ Technology which is designed to reduce carbon emissions on diesel engines. We congratulate the Port of Rochefort-Tonnay-Charentes for its commitment and its progress in reducing global GHG emissions.”

