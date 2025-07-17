Back to overview
Home Green Marine EU backs green port infrastructure in Papua New Guinea

EU backs green port infrastructure in Papua New Guinea

Authorities & Government
July 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The European Union (EU) and Papua New Guinea (PNG) have deepened their partnership with the launch of infrastructure projects focused on greening and modernizing Rabaul Port and expanding access to safe water.

Illustration purposes only; Courtesy of the European Commission

The initiatives, part of the Global Gateway – EU’s strategy to deliver sustainable, high-quality infrastructure worldwide, seek to improve trade, boost public health, create jobs, and enhance climate resilience. Both are expected to be co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

In partnership with the EIB and the French Development Agency (AFD), the Rabault project reportedly aims to strengthen the port’s resilience to climate change and natural disasters, enhance safety and security measures, support a shift toward greener operations (including environmental standards, water quality, waste management, and renewable energy integration), and generate new sources of income.

As for the water infrastructure initiative, the EU and PNG signed a €3 million financing agreement intended to provide capacity building and support to Water PNG Limited to improve access to “safe, reliable” water and reduce water loss for communities. The deal is said to be an addition to a wider cooperation package totalling €39.7 million between PNG, the EU, and the EIB.

Ambroise Fayolle, EIB’s Vice-President, commented: “We are proud to support the Government of Papua New Guinea and work alongside our European partners to deliver sustainable infrastructure that makes a real difference to people’s lives. Whether it is building rural bridges, modernising ports, or improving access to clean water, these are the kinds of projects the European Investment Bank is committed to under the Global Gateway. We value our cooperation with Papua New Guinea and look forward to continuing to invest in a greener, more resilient future for the country.”

Jozef Síkela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, stated: “From transforming the Rabaul port into Papua New Guinea’s first green port to improving access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene, the partnership between the European Union and Papua New Guinea is delivering real impact — boosting trade, jobs, health, and climate resilience. These flagship initiatives reflect the EU’s Global Gateway investment strategy in action, driving sustainable economic growth and improving lives for local communities. I look forward to my visit to the Pacific region in September to strengthen our mutual cooperation.”

READ MORE

