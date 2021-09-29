FSRU Marshal Vasilevskiy loads LNG cargo in Sabetta

September 29, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Russia’s only FSRU Marshal Vasilevskiy has loaded an LNG cargo from the Novatek-operated Yamal LNG facility, after sailing across the Northern Sea Route.

Courtesy of Sovcomflot

The Marshal Vasilevskiy FSRU is capable of storing 174,000 cubic metres of LNG. Owned by Gazprom Flot, it has been under the technical management of Sovcomflot since 2019.

To remind, the FSRU was the first LNG import facility in Russia. It was built in 2018, originally made to serve Kaliningrad.

Taking place on 23 September 2021 at Yamal LNG in Sabetta, the cargo operations lasted for more than 12 hours.

Related Article Posted: 22 days ago Gazprom Neft, Sovcomflot partner for low-carbon marine fuels Posted: 22 days ago

On her way to Sabetta, the ship crossed the Eastern segment of the Arctic without icebreaker support in ten days.

The ship loaded a cargo of 162,505 cubic metres of LNG. After that, it left for Dabhol, India.