FSRU MOL Challenger loads at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG

April 30, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

MOL FSRU Challenger has loaded and departed Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass LNG export facility on April 29, making it the largest LNG vessel ever to load at the US terminal.

Courtesy of Cheniere

Measuring in at nearly 1132 feet long, FSRU MOL Challenger is approximately 150 feet longer than an average-sized LNG vessel, Cheniere reports.

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ (MOL) vessel has an LNG storage capacity of 263,000 cubic metres, while an average LNG vessel can hold approximately 125,000 to 175,000 cubic metres of LNG cargo.

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) was constructed at DSME in South Korea. MOL has been describing it as the world’s largest FSRU since 2019.