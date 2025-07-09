Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy FSRU construction progressing with hull launch at South Korean shipyard

FSRU construction progressing with hull launch at South Korean shipyard

Business Developments & Projects
July 9, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

A new construction milestone has been achieved for a newbuild floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), owned by the U.S.-based Excelerate Energy, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) giant with a full range of flexible regasification services, spanning from FSRUs to infrastructure development and LNG supply.

Launching of FSRU Hull 3407 took place at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea; Source: Excelerate Energy

The on-schedule launching of Excelerate Energy’s newbuild FSRU, Hull 3407, from the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea follows the keel-laying ceremony, when the vessel’s hull started to be assembled.

Related Article

The U.S. player explains that the hull launch marks the first time a vessel is floated, enabling it to transition from dry dock to the sea, which signals the floating LNG terminal’s structural completion. This step brings the firm one step closer to the FSRU’s expected delivery in 2026.

The company describes Hull 3407 as a best-in-class FSRU, capable of delivering 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, with a 170,000 cbm storage capacity, dual-fuel diesel-electric engines, and advanced emissions-reduction systems.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in this achievement—and thank you to our partners at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for their world-class execution,” emphasized Excelerate Energy, which is keen on pursuing strategic investments in LNG import terminals and complementary downstream infrastructure.

Related Article

Ass the firm believes that its fleet growth will benefit from the tight supply/demand balance for FSRUs and the focus on energy security, it made arrangements to buy New Fortress Energy’s assets and operations in Jamaica.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles