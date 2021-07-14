FUELSAVE tech deployed on Seadrill drillship to cut emissions in decarbonisation push

July 14, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

German cleantech provider FUELSAVE will deploy its combustion conditioning technology to reduce primary fuel oil consumption and cut CO2 and GHG emissions in the offshore oil and gas sector for the first time, following the signature of a contract with Seadrill.

Seadrill’s high-spec 6th generation West Saturn drillship will be fitted with FUELSAVE’s solution FS MARINE+, which optimises combustion through the dynamic injection of hydrogen, oxygen, water, and methanol.

By making combustion more efficient, the system significantly reduces fuel consumption and harmful emissions, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOX) and black carbon (BC). Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) are expected to be cut by 10-15 per cent, and Nitrous Oxide (NOx) by 30-80 per cent, FUELSAVE explained in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the tech company, three FS MARINE+ units will be deployed on the drillship. There will be one in each engine room, with each unit connected to two engines. This will support a total of 6 HIMSEN 16H32 / 40V engines with 8.000 kW each, or 48.000 kW MCR in total. Each will be specially configured for the vessel’s operational load profile, in line with DP3 configuration.

FUELSAVE CEO, Marc Sima, said: “Advanced combustion conditioning has a remarkable potential to actively decarbonise the offshore industry by reducing emissions at the source in a safe and efficient manner. Our solution has a unique value proposition for the retrofit market, as the offshore sector understands the importance of decarbonising its activities”.

Sima added: “The impact of FS MARINE+ is immediate and significant, with black carbon emissions cut by up to 33 per cent and particulate matter by up to 40 per cent, along with reductions in other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, such as nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions. Because it actually cleans up the combustion, advanced combustion conditioning leads to real emission reductions beyond mere primary fuel savings.

“Furthermore, the system is easy to retrofit and pays for itself through its OPEX savings from fuel economies, as well as a reduction in lube oil and maintenance-related costs. With more carbon offsetting schemes and tax benefits likely to enter into force in the coming years, the option will be even more attractive for businesses in the foreseeable future”.

Seadrill’s COO, Leif Nelson, commented: “This innovative technology will have an immediate impact on our emissions and significantly reduce the environmental footprint of our operations. At a time when the entire sector must move towards sustainability, this solution will be key to support our decarbonisation ambitions”.

Seadrill is operating 43 assets. Built in 2014, the West Saturn is a 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillship adapted for water depths up to 3,600 metres. The high-spec drillship, which is equipped with features such as a double derrick and automated drilling control, will be deployed in the Bacalhau field in Brazil. Partners in Bacalhau are: Equinor, ExxonMobil, Petrogal Brasil and Pré-sal Petróleo SA.

Namely, Seadrill in April 2021 secured a four-year firm contract, with four one-year options, for the West Saturn drillship. The total value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be $380 million, which includes mobilization, upgrades, and integrated services revenue. The start of operations is expected in the first quarter of 2022.