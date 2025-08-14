Back to overview
Fugro about to start surveys for second Scotland-Wales interconnector

Project & Tenders
August 14, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch Fugro is about to commence survey work for the Western Link 2 (WL2) interconnector that will link Scotland and Wales.

Source: Notice to Mariners

Fugro is set to begin marine geophysical surveys in the nearshore area of Caernarfon Bay today, August 14, with work expected to be completed by October 12, weather dependent.

The marine survey work will be carried out by the survey vessel Fugro Valkyrie.

Western Link 2 is being developed by ScottishPower Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET).

To remind, NGET and Scottish Power Transmission plc put into operation the Western HVDC Link in June 2019, two years behind the expected delivery date of March 2017.

The 2,250 MW project connects Hunterston in Western Scotland and Flintshire Bridge in North Wales via 422 kilometers of cable, of which 385 kilometers is underwater.

