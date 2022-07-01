Fugro continues with surveys at Inch Cape offshore wind farm

July 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro is about to commence a vessel-mounted bathymetry survey at the Inch Cape offshore wind farm, located off the Angus coastline in Scotland.

Credits to KIS-ORCA

The activities are planned to begin on or after 2 July and are expected to take up to 10 days to complete, weather permitting.

The 50-meter DP2 research/survey vessel Mainport Geo, built by Aksoy Gelibolu Shipyard Turkey in 2015, will undertake the work.

Inch Cape is located in the North Sea around 15 kilometers off the Angus coastline at a site covering an area of some 150 square kilometers.

The project is being developed by Inch Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture between Red Rock Power Limited and Electricity Supply Board (ESB).

The company initially planned to use turbines with a rated capacity of 9.5 MW. The removal of the 1 GW capacity cap, which occurred in August 2021, will allow the developer to select the most powerful turbines on the market, possibly with ratings in excess of 15 MW within the consented parameters.

With up to 72 turbines, the offshore wind farm will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when built, generating the equivalent of the annual demand of more than one million homes.

