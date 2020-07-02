Fugro delivers IRM scope for Corrib field

Fugro has supported Ireland’s Corrib natural gas field with an inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) work using survey vessel Edda Sun, on behalf of Vermilion Exploration and Production Ireland (Vermilion).

The project included deepwater pipeline surveys, inspection of subsea structures, and maintenance tasks using Fugro’s FCV3000 remotely operated vehicle (ROV), and the Edda Sun is now returning to the North Sea to continue its 2020 IRM programme.

Before mobilising offshore, Fugro combined subsea virtual simulation, engineering design and physical testing to develop a predictive understanding of the offshore inspection and maintenance tasks. This provided in-depth knowledge of the project’s critical points, ensured efficient operational planning, and allowed task scenarios to be tested ahead of project execution, delivering complete fulfillment of the project scope and timeline.

Karl Daly, Fugro’s director for IRM services in Europe, said: “We are extremely pleased to have worked with Vermilion to ensure the safety and integrity of Ireland’s natural gas infrastructure. Our in-house IRM expertise and technology, together with this state-of-the-art vessel, allow us to provide cutting-edge, cost-efficient IRM solutions for marine asset integrity projects such as these.”