Fugro opts for Sonardyne

January 26, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Fugro has selected Sonardyne to support its global fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Fugro will integrate Sonardyne’s Mini-Ranger 2 USBL; configured with Marine Robotics software extension pack, into its new 12 metre-long Blue Essence USV.

The offshore surveyor should see the first vessel delivered to its base in Perth in February.

Mini-Ranger 2, with the enabled Marine Robotics pack, will allow the Blue Essence USV to deploy, track, command and control the Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicles (eROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) as part of inspection, survey and data harvesting projects, all controlled from Fugro’s onshore remote operations centres.

Construction of further vessels that will bolster Fugro’s global footprint are underway at SEA-KIT’s facility in Tollesbury, UK. There integration of the Mini-Ranger 2, complete with hull-mounted acoustic transceiver will take place.

Mini-Ranger 2 can simultaneously track 10 targets at very fast update rates; is quick to install and also has a standard operating range of 995 metres, extendable to 4000 metres. Sonardyne’s Marine Robotics software unlocks additional capability when used with a compatible subsea vehicle mounted instrument such as AvTrak 6. This includes secure data exchange and also remote control of multiple AUVs deployed in swarm scenarios.

Ivar de Josselin de Jong, global solution director for remote inspection at Fugro, says:

“The integration of Sonardyne’s positioning system into our unique remote inspection offering, which combines the Blue Essence USV with the Blue Volta inspection eROV, is key in supporting Fugro’s strategy to lead the development of remote and autonomous solutions for a safer, more sustainable and more efficient approach to the construction and maintenance of marine assets.”