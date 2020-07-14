Fugro picks Sonardyne tech for US offshore wind work

Fugro has selected underwater positioning technology from Sonardyne Inc. for its upcoming activities at offshore wind projects in the U.S.

Fugro ordered three Sonardyne Mini-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) underwater positioning systems to support shallow-water site characterization surveys and a standard Ranger 2 for positioning geotechnical boreholes that will influence turbine foundation design and installation.

In addition, the company ordered Wideband Sub-Mini 6+ and Nano transponders to fit the underwater equipment it will be tracking with new USBLs, including side-scan sonars and transverse gradiometer systems.

“Ranger 2 is a great fit for Fugro’s busy work programme off the US East coast this summer,” said Char Franey, Sales Manager for Sonardyne in Houston.

“Investing in both Mini and standard Ranger gives them the flexibility to mobilise different size vessels for different tasks and have them working close to each other without causing interference. And because all versions of Ranger 2 use the same software, their crews will be able to easily switch between using the two systems.”

At the beginning of the year, Fugro secured contracts to carry out geophysical surveys at the Atlantic Shores and Mayflower Wind offshore wind projects in the U.S.

The company also recently began a site characterization program at the Sunrise Wind offshore wind project off the coast of New York.