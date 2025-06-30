Petrobras and Fugro deepen decades-long alliance with $340M in four multi-year contracts
Back to overview
Home Subsea Petrobras and Fugro deepen decades-long alliance with four contracts worth $340M

Petrobras and Fugro deepen decades-long alliance with four contracts worth $340M

Project & Tenders
June 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Brazilian oil & gas giant Petrobras and Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro have expanded their decades-long partnership with four multi-year contracts that together have an approximate value of $340 million.

Fugro Aquarius. Source: Fugro

Following a tender procedure, Fugro has been awarded four multi-year, day-rate contracts for the inspection and monitoring of critical subsea infrastructure in Brazil, each assigned to a dedicated vessel, two operated by Fugro and two by partner companies, equipped with the company’s remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Once signed, the contracts will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and span four years with potential one-year extensions.

Three out of the four, including the one awarded to Fugro Aquarius, are set to replace existing contracts expiring later this year, under improved terms and conditions, while the fourth contract is new.

According to Fugro, the contracts will see an expansion of its pioneering remote operations capabilities, including the remote piloting of ROVs, a technique first deployed in Brazil from the Fugro Aquarius in 2023, in collaboration with Petrobras.

“These new contracts from Petrobras demonstrate the deep value of our long-standing partnership in Brazil’s offshore energy sector. Being selected for this crucial work, which will extend through the decade, fuels our continued drive for innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence as we work collaboratively to ensure a responsible and resilient energy future in the region,” said Céline Gerson, Fugro’s Group Director in the Americas and President of Fugro USA.

The project was largely included in Fugro’s 12-month backlog as of March 2025.

To remind, Fugro was recently appointed to deliver deepwater geophysical and environmental surveys for Equinor’s $12 billion oil project Bay du Nord, offshore eastern Canada, and a comprehensive site characterization program in Cyprus for a deepwater gas project that Eni operates.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles