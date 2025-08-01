Back to overview
Home Subsea Fugro picks up survey contracts for UAE field developments

Fugro picks up survey contracts for UAE field developments

Business Developments & Projects
August 1, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Netherlands-headquartered Fugro has secured a series of contracts for offshore and onshore site surveys in the United Arab Emirates, supporting two of the country’s largest energy field development programs.

Fugro Mariner geotechnical vessel. Source: Fugro (for Illustration purposes)

Work is set to begin in August 2025. The scope includes geophysical and geotechnical investigations, environmental and engineering consulting, and the deployment of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

Fugro said that it would also use its proprietary GroundIQ technology and provide data through remote management systems to support the client’s Front End Engineering Design (FEED) phase.

Survey work will cover pipelines, cables, offshore structures, and artificial islands. According to Fugro, the integrated approach is expected to offer near-real-time ground condition data, helping reduce capital costs and streamline design decisions.

“These awards further strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the region’s energy sector,” said Annabelle Vos, Group Director Middle East & India at Fugro. 

“We are proud to support these landmark field developments with our full suite of site characterisation and consulting services. Our local expertise, combined with Fugro’s global technology leadership, will help deliver safe, efficient, and sustainable outcomes for our client.”

In August 2023, Fugro carried out what is said to be the first-ever remotely operated subsea inspection using an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Middle East.

More recently, Fugro was set to begin geotechnical survey work along the North Falls export cable route and wind turbine array area in the southern North Sea.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles