Fugro delivers first-ever remotely operated subsea inspection in the Middle East

August 14, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has carried out what is said to be the first-ever remotely operated subsea inspection using an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Middle East.

Source: Fugro

Having commissioned the region’s first-ever government-licensed USV in early 2023, Fugro has now carried out its first USV operation for a client in the Middle East.

The Fugro Pegasus USV, part of the Blue Essence fleet, was mobilized for Chinese operator Atlantis in early June to perform a subsea survey and inspection of the UAQ3 platform within the Umm Al Quwain gas field offshore the UAE.

The site survey and inspection of the offshore gas platform were executed entirely from Fugro’s onshore remote operations center (ROC) in Dubai using a specialist team of mariners and surveyors.

“Fugro’s remote survey technology aligned seamlessly with our projects HSEQ, technical goals and was the most attractive commercial choice. The Fugro Pegasus was able to mobilise on time and despite difficult sea conditions, it completed the full scope of work in 40% of the allotted time frame,” said Patrick Boyce, Drilling Manager at Atlantis (UAQ).

“The USV operation was managed by the technical team at the very impressive Fugro ROC. Communications with the USV were strong throughout and provided excellent imaging results.”

Fugro Pegasus was equipped with a Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicle (eROV), which was used to inspect the integrity of the platform’s structure and generate a detailed map of the surrounding seabed. The data collected was streamed to the ROC, allowing Atlantis to review the data in real-time during the operation.

According to Fugro, this enabled the team to quickly identify and investigate areas of further interest to develop a comprehensive risk assessment for the client’s upcoming decommissioning program.

“This is a significant milestone for our Middle East business and demonstrates how novel technologies can play a key part in delivering our clients’ long-term safety, sustainability and in-country value (ICV) ambitions,” said Hannes Swiegers, Fugro’s Director of IRM Services & Remote Operations for the Middle East and India.

“Together with our clients, we are setting a new standard in Geo-data acquisition and analysis through continuous innovation, reducing time, risk and carbon emissions. This new era of remote and autonomous technology will define the future of offshore operations in the energy sector and contribute towards a safer and more sustainable world.”

Earlier this year, Fugro completed what is said to be the world’s first fully remote ROV inspection of an offshore wind farm using the Blue Essence USV.