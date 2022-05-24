Fugro to keep supporting South Korean offshore wind expansion

May 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Due to the strong demand for combined geophysical, geotechnical and metocean data services, Fugro has extended its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Underwater Survey Technology 21 (UST21) to support South Korea’s expansion of wind power assets.

The parties signed the initial MoU back in 2019, marking Fugro’s entry into the South Korean offshore wind market.

Now, under the two-year renewed agreement, Fugro, assisted by UST21’s local hydrographic expertise, will provide a comprehensive package of Geo-data collection, interpretation and advice.

“Fugro has drawn on its full range of marine site characterisation services over the past three years, with UST21’s hydrographic mapping capabilities being integral in creating a unique synergy and scope of services between Fugro and UST21, along with a clear understanding of the regional market and its operational challenges”, the geo-data specialist said.

According to Fugro and UST21, the extended MoU is a sign of their commitment to longevity in South Korea as well as the availability of geoscience data needed by clients in the fast-growing offshore wind market.

“We are pleased to announce the extension of our MoU with UST21 in South Korea. We believe it demonstrates Fugro’s commitment to this emerging market and our desire to establish long-term relationships within Korea”, Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s regional director for Marine Site Characterisation, stated.

“Our aim is to maximise the value and benefits of our innovative digital solutions, experienced personnel and regional resources in the delivery of market-leading geoscience data, precisely tailored to the needs of the client and their wind energy challenges.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Fugro bags offshore wind contracts in South Korea and U.S. Posted: about 1 year ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: