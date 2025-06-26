Fugro wins contract for Eni's deepwater gas project
Fugro wins contract for Eni's deepwater gas project

June 26, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A couple of months after securing a contract for an oil project off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro has been appointed to support a deepwater gas project in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Fugro Venturer. Source: Fugro

Italy’s energy company Eni has awarded Fugro with a contract to perform a comprehensive site characterization program in Cyprus for a deepwater gas project it operates.

According to the Dutch company, the project will draw on its comprehensive offshore and deepwater geophysical and geotechnical expertise, as well as environmental services.

Geo-data acquisition is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025.

“This award marks an important survey campaign for Fugro in the region, supporting the ambitions of the Republic of Cyprus to become a regional gas producing and exporting country and contribute to enhanced energy security and affordability for Europe,” Fugro said.

To remind, in its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, issued on April 24, Fugro reported that it was appointed to deliver deepwater geophysical and environmental surveys for Equinor’s $12 billion oil project Bay du Nord, offshore eastern Canada.

The activities will be performed this summer and will see autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) technology utilized.

