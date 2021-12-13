Fugro’s Atlantis Dweller getting ready for TotalEnergies job

December 13, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro’s DP2 multipurpose vessel Atlantis Dweller has arrived in Luanda, the capital of Angola, ahead of an offshore survey that it will conduct for French energy major TotalEnergies.

The 69.2-meter long vessel will be monitoring environmental conditions at multiple blocks off the coast of Angola to support infrastructure planning, environmental protection and resource management

Fugro also recently completed a geohazard site investigation program for TotalEnergies off the northwest coast of Paramaribo in Block 58 of the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

The project involved the acquisition and analysis of geophysical data and geotechnical soil samples approximately 150 kilometers offshore in water depths ranging from 60 meters to 2,100 meters.

Related Article Posted: 10 days ago TotalEnergies fires up another project offshore Angola Posted: 10 days ago

At the beginning of this month, TotalEnergies announced it had started production at the CLOV Phase 2, a project offshore Angola connected to the existing CLOV FPSO located in Block 17.

Located about 140 kilometers from the coast, in water depths from 1,100 to 1,400 meters, the CLOV Phase 2 resources are estimated at around 55 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 38% stake, alongside Equinor with 22.16%, ExxonMobil with 19%, BP Exploration Angola with 15.84% and Sonangol P&P with 5%.

The contractor group operates four FPSOs in the main production areas of the block, namely Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, and CLOV, which started production off Angola in 2014.