Girassol field; Source: TotalEnergies
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy PSC extension secured for TotalEnergies’ Angolan deepwater block

PSC extension secured for TotalEnergies’ Angolan deepwater block

Project & Tenders
June 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

TotalEnergies and its partners have signed an extension of the production sharing contract (PSC) for a block offshore Angola.

Girassol field; Source: TotalEnergies

The extension refers to Block 17, described as one of the country’s most prolific offshore oil exploration blocks and one of the first deep-offshore blocks to be licensed in Angola.

The license is operated by TotalEnergies with Equinor, ExxonMobil, Azule Energy (a joint venture between Eni and BP), and Sonangol as partners.

“This extension solidifies our strategic presence in the region and reflects our unwavering focus on operational excellence, sustainable development, and value creation,” noted Azule Energy.

Located 150 kilometers off the Angolan coast in water depths ranging from 600 to 1,400 meters, Block 17–dubbed the “golden block”–produces oil through floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, including Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, and CLOV.

Several people standing in line at a contract signing ceremony
Block 17 PSC extension signing; Source: Azule Energy

As announced in a social media post by TotalEnergies’ Business Strategy Director Richard Migeon, the adendum to the PSC will allow the life of FPSO Dalia to be extended until 2045.

Furthermore, additional oil producers will be drilled, leading to around 300 million barrels of incremental oil in TotalEnergies’ production.

Two years ago, TechnipFMC was hired to work on the Girassol life extension project (GIR LIFEX). Girassol was the first of the Block 17 fields to come on stream in December 2001.

Azule Energy recently welcomed another FPSO to the country, FPSO Agogo. Operated by Yinson Production, this unit is slated to work at Block 15/06.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles