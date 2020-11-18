Photo: Courtesy of Gasum

Gasum, Equinor extend LNG bunkering deal to ARA region

November 18, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

The Nordic energy company Gasum has extended its LNG bunkering services to the ARA region with its new deal with Equinor.

Under the agreement, the company will deliver LNG bunkers to Equinor in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp.

The two companies have been co-operating on various projects and LNG supply chain development for Equinor’s vessels since 2011.

Lately, Gasum has been bunkering Equinor’s oil tankers that are shipping crude oil from the North Sea to Swedish and Baltic ports.

The bunkering for Equinor will mainly be performed by Gasum’s bunker vessels Coralius and Kairos.

Co-operation with Equinor in the ARA region extends Gasum’s existing business area with the ability to serve also other customers in the region.

This development promotes the company’s objective to provide solutions for decarbonizing the shipping industry.

