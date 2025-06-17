Back to overview
FincoEnergies rolls out eBDN technology for marine fuel deliveries in ARA region

Business Developments & Projects
June 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Dutch sustainable energy solutions provider FincoEnergies has adopted Digital Delivery through electronic Bunker Delivery Note (eBDN) technology across its marine (bio)fuel operations in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

The implementation is powered by the FuelBoss platform developed by Ofiniti, in collaboration with VT Group, Finco Energies revealed, adding that the partnership represents a “significant step toward a more digitised, efficient, and trustworthy bunkering process in one of the world’s busiest fuel supply hubs.”

As disclosed, FuelBoss is used to facilitate digital workflows for delivery coordination, documentation, and data sharing between stakeholders.

Leon Arets, Trading & Operations Director at FincoEnergies, stated: “Schedules are becoming increasingly tighter as demand for sustainable biofuels grows. We’re adopting a platform that enhances structure and responsiveness. This digital leap allows us to not only scale efficiently, but also deliver greater transparency and operational excellence to our clients.”

Oliver Brix Sparsø, Global Director of Sales at Ofiniti, commented: “Our work with LNG suppliers laid the groundwork. But this collaboration with FincoEnergies and VT Group marks the first large-scale commitment to digital delivery workflows for biofuels. It’s a turning point for the region.”

Wouter van Reenen, Business Development Manager at VT Group, remarked: “As operators, we continuously look for ways to improve life on board and support our partners. FuelBoss is a strong fit for our operations and those of our chartering clients.”

To note, this eBDN technology adoption is reported to align with FincoEnergies’ goals for cleaner and more efficient transport solutions.

Arets stressed: “Digital trust is key in a decarbonising world. We are proud to build on our innovation legacy by implementing tools that strengthen the integrity and transparency of our operations.”

In other news, it is worth mentioning that GoodShipping, an insetting brand of FincoEnergies, and SQUAKE, a German climate tech company, partnered up to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

It is understood that by using GoodShipping’s digital book-and-claim model, SQUAKE aims to enable companies to engage in more sustainable ocean transportation through insetting – eliminating the need for direct access to sustainable fuels.

