Gasum and Sirius’ LNG bunker ship to feature TGE Marine cargo tanks, fuel gas system

April 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Liquefied gas systems provider TGE Marine has been selected to provide cargo tanks, cargo handling, and fuel gas systems for an LNG bunker vessel being built at RMK Marine shipyard in Türkiye for Gasum and Sirius Shipping.

The vessel named Celsius is a 7,8000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG bunker vessel with a ‘highly efficient’ propulsion system, a hybrid battery for peak shaving, and a gas combustion unit of 27,7 MW ordered jointly by Gasum and Sirius Shipping earlier this year.

Celsius is scheduled for delivery in 2027. Gasum will charter the ship to increase LNG and bio-LNG availability in the Northwestern European maritime market, where demand is set to increase in the coming years.

As part of its collaboration with RMK Marine, TGE Marine will provide its Type C Bi-lobe tanks and a cargo handling and fuel gas system on board the vessel.

According to TGE Marine’s Technical Sales Director, Johannes Dziuba, Type C tanks can handle gases in high-pressure and cryogenic conditions, which allows for the safe handling and efficient transport of LNG.

“I am very happy that our close cooperation with RMK Marine has yielded us this project. We have previous experience working together with Sirius and we know that it will be a great vessel. Even more special for us, this is the first vessel we see being built in Turkey,” he said.

Jonas Backman, Managing Director of Sirius Shipping, added: “We are happy that we can work with TGE Marine again. We have a successful previous collaboration since 2017 with TGE Marine from our ‘Coralius’ vessel. Our vision is to be the Long Term First Choice for our clients, suppliers and colleagues, and to be able to use TGE Marine’s equipment once again is a proof that we are moving towards our vision.” 

Including Celsius, Sirius has a total of seven units on order – one 7,800 cbm LNG bunker vessel, two 15,000 dwt methanol-ready tankers, and four 7,999 dwt tankers.

