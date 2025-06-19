Back to overview
Gasum adds new offtaker to FuelEU Maritime pooling service

Regulation & Policy
June 19, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish forest company SCA has teamed up with Nordic energy player Gasum to use its liquefied biogas pooling service as a way of complying with the EU maritime emissions regulation.

Courtesy of SCA

SCA’s selection of Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool is part of the long-term objective to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030, relative to the base year 2019.

The forest company owns a fleet of three roll-on/roll-off vessels that transport its products to European ports and offer transportation services to external customers.

Since transportation is said to be the largest source of fossil emissions for SCA, the company opted for Gasum’s pooling service as one way to reduce the carbon intensity of the fuels used to operate its fleet.

“We are very pleased that SCA has chosen to join Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool. For both SCA and Gasum, pooling represents an opportunity to collectively reduce carbon emissions in maritime transport through joint efforts. It’s great that Gasum is able to support SCA’s sustainability goals by offering a straightforward emissions reduction service that contributes to building fossil-free value chains,” said Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime, Gasum.

Gasum uses waste-based liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) in designated vessels with dual-fuel propulsion to generate regulatory compliance on behalf of the offtakers in the pool, with bio-LNG estimated to have 90% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to fossil fuels.

FuelEU Maritime is a European Union regulation designed to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels used in European maritime transport. Since January 1, 2025, FuelEU Maritime mandates vessel owners to reduce the carbon intensity of purchased fuel initially by 2%, with the required reduction growing incrementally to as much as 80% by 2050.

To facilitate compliance, the regulation allows for the voluntary pooling of emission reductions between vessels.

Gasum uses DNV technology to collect and validate the pool’s fuel consumption and emissions data and at the end of the year, DNV will verify the pool’s balance for EU reporting purposes.

Recently, the company decided to power the 7,500 cubic meter LNG bunker vessel Kairos with renewable bio-LNG as a way of reducing the carbon footprint and generating compliance as a service for FuelEU Maritime pooling customers.

