Gasum to supply LNG for Finnish gov’t

August 20, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Energy company Gasum has won the framework agreement in a competitive tendering process with the Finnish government for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Image Courtesy: Gasum

The tender was organized by the Finnish central purchasing body, Hansel Ltd.

As informed, Gasum will supply LNG to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finnish Border Guard for 2021-2022.

The framework agreement has an additional option of two years.

“The framework arrangement enables government organizations to source LNG with a high level of supply security and with consideration for responsibility aspects,” Pasi Tainio, Category Manager, Hansel, commented.

“LNG is better shipping fuel than oil for climate and this framework arrangement enables clients to also procure bio version of LNG.”

“We have been supplying LNG to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finnish Border Guard during the previous agreement period. Maritime transport plays a leading role in changing course towards a cleaner tomorrow. LNG complies with all the emission requirements and is highly energy-efficient,” Jacob Granqvist, Vice President Maritime, from Gasum.

LNG is believed to be the cleanest shipping fuel and meets the current and future requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the EU.

A switch to LNG helps fully eliminate sulfur oxide and particulate emissions and cut nitrogen dioxide emissions by 85%. LNG use reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 21% on a well to wake basis.

LNG is expected to play a major role in the future in the Baltic Sea region’s maritime and heavy-duty road transport.