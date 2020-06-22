Gasum’s Nauticor does first STS LNG bunkering of Iona
Infrastructure
Hamburg based LNG supplier Nauticor, a unit of the Nordic energy company Gasum, has conducted the initial ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation for the newbuild cruise ship Iona.
The bunkering operation was conducted by Gasum’s LNG bunker supply vessel Kairos in the port of Bremerhaven.
The operation also marked another milestone with it being the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in this port in general.
Iona is one of the world’s first LNG-fuelled cruise ships. The vessel is in the final outfitting phase at the Meyer Werft shipyard.
After the outfitting and sea trials have been done, the vessel will join the fleet of P&O Cruises.
The vessel is part of a series of vessels for the Carnival Corporation with their different brands.
Gasum’s bunker vessel Kairos started operating in 2019 and is mainly operating in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. The vessel became a part of Gasum’s fleet of LNG BSV when the company took over Linde’s marine bunkering business in April 2020.
